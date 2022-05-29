Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 2,795,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.6 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAF opened at $10.36 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.