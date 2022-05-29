Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce $4.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.07 million to $23.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 709,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

