Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

