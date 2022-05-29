Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

