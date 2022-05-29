T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

