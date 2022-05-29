Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
NYSE TARO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
TARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
