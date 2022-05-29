TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,499 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $422,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,966,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

