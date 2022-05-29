Team Heretics Fan Token Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $225,859.16 and approximately $54,734.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

