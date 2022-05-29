Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Telefónica has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

TEF stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Telefónica by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Telefónica by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

