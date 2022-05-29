Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 119.4% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $98.43 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
