Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
