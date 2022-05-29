Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

