Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $759.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $911.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

