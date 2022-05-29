Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,050.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $912.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $759.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $911.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.86. The company has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

