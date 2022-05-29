Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $23.01 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
