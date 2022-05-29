The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,402,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,519. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

