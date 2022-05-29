The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

