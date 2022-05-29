The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.