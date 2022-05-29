The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $206,560. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSP. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

