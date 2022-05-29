The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Flowr stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)
