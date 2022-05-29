The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV opened at $22.63 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

