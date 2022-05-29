The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

