The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $79.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

