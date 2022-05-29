The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

PG stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

