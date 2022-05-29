Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $294.02 million and $19.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00088157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00246862 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.