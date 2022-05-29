Third Point LLC Acquires New Stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,400,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 30.00% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. 99,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

