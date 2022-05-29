Third Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 2.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned 2.49% of RH worth $286,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RH by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.39.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded up $12.62 on Friday, reaching $291.03. 896,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day moving average of $422.26. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

