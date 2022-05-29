Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 12,408,903 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,408,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,475,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Grab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $317,176,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,179,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,165,604. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

