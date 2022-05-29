Third Point LLC Has $202.21 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dell Technologies worth $202,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

NYSE DELL traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $49.58. 15,886,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

