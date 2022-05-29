Third Point LLC Makes New $108.51 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,975,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 6,169,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,783. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

