Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.64.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.