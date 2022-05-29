Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to announce $328.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.10 million to $328.72 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth about $16,701,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after buying an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

TWKS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 290,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

