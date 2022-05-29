Throne Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Throne has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $1.89 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 642.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

