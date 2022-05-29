thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 109.6% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.15) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.60 ($18.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.32) to €8.60 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.38 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

