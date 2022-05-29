Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

