Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYG stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $33.91. 30,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.