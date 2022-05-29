Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $33.93 on Friday. Toto has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

