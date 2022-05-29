Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $32.77 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.37 or 1.00028279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,810,248 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

