TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.98.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.61%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.