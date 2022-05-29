Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Increased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 1.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Tripadvisor worth $52,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.