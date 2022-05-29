U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

