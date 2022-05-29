UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €54.20 ($57.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.55. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.