UBU Finance (UBU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00

UBU Finance (UBU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $21,726.29 and $39.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,083,689 coins and its circulating supply is 8,158,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

