UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.90 on Friday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

