UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UFP Industries by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

