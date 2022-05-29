ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.47

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.47 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.92), with a volume of 131,621 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.49. The company has a market cap of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460 ($1,837.17). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $574,680.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

