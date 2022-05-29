Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-20.10 EPS.
ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day moving average is $386.90.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
