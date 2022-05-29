Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.20-20.10 EPS.

ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day moving average is $386.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

