Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $984,022.00

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $104.88 million and approximately $984,022.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,975.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00618212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00173311 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032542 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

