Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Under Armour also posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,322,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

