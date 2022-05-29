Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
