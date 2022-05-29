Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $77,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

