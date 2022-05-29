United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will report $11.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.23 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $42.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 10,986,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,585,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

